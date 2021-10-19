The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Short Interest Up 32.2% in September

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.
In other The Chemours news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $527,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $697,259,000 after buying an additional 541,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,875,000 after buying an additional 337,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,332,000 after buying an additional 345,201 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 27.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,734,000 after buying an additional 918,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 0.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,812,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60. The Chemours has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $38.87.
The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chemours will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.
The Chemours Company Profile
The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.