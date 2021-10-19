The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Short Interest Up 32.2% in September

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the September 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

In other The Chemours news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $527,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $697,259,000 after buying an additional 541,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,875,000 after buying an additional 337,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $150,332,000 after buying an additional 345,201 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 27.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,245,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,734,000 after buying an additional 918,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 0.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,812,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

NYSE:CC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.60. The Chemours has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chemours will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.