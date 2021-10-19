The Corgi of PolkaBridge Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (CORGIB)

The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:CORGIB) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 18th. In the last seven days, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a market cap of $377,463.37 and $6,454.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00065803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00071705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00101908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,577.12 or 0.99909081 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.31 or 0.06056308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00023395 BTC.

The Corgi of PolkaBridge Coin Profile

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

