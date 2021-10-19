The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 134.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. Bank of America began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.23.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EL traded down $5.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $312.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,097. The firm has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $216.25 and a one year high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

