The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 45,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of GDV stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $27.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.