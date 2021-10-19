The Goldman Sachs Group Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$13.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.30 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.93.
Shares of MEG stock traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.20. 2,337,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,215. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.12.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,947,641.84.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
