The Goldman Sachs Group Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$13.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.30 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.93.

Shares of MEG stock traded up C$0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.20. 2,337,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,215. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.12.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.7749764 EPS for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

