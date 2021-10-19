The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $51.00 Price Target for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price target on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.55.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $220.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

