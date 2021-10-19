The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 160 Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 171.38 ($2.24).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 109.44 ($1.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100.94 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.46. The firm has a market cap of £30.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 364.71.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Dame Clara Furse bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

