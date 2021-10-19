The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 160 Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 171.38 ($2.24).
Shares of VOD opened at GBX 109.44 ($1.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100.94 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.46. The firm has a market cap of £30.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 364.71.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
