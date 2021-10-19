The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Short Interest Update

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 842,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,690. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.76. The Joint has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16 and a beta of 1.31.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Joint by 53,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 116,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 116,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

