The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 164,505 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $582.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.87. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.12% and a negative net margin of 441.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCRB shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.