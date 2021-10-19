The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HNI were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HNI by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,889 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of HNI by 11.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 621,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after acquiring an additional 64,077 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 71.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 224,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 494,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 15.0% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 346,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 45,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $32.08 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.08.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $510.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

