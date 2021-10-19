The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Newmark Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

