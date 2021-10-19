The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Insider Damien Maltarp Purchases 5,000 Shares

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) insider Damien Maltarp bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £13,200 ($17,245.88).

Shares of LON:MRC opened at GBX 265.50 ($3.47) on Tuesday. The Mercantile Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 194 ($2.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 294.50 ($3.85). The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 278.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 273.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.36%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

