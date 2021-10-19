The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Increased by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $139.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The firm has a market cap of $337.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

