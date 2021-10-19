The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $340.89.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $297.35 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.18. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

