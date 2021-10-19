The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 802,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

The Shyft Group stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $45.08.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $632,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,645,750. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

