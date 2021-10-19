The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Update

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 9,350,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24,485.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,132,000 after purchasing an additional 765,648 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,687,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,869,000 after purchasing an additional 293,521 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,588,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TD traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $71.69. 1,280,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.41%.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.16.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

