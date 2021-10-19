The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.73.
Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,467,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,548,653. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $310.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.66.
In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.
The Walt Disney Company Profile
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.
