The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $207.73.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $5.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,467,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,548,653. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $310.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.66.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

