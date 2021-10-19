Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 215,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 18,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on TMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.55.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $588.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $568.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.44. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $616.93. The company has a market capitalization of $231.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.