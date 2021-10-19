Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 127,629 shares.The stock last traded at $16.92 and had previously closed at $16.98.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on THR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $562.29 million, a P/E ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $71.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $970,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 558,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 302,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Company Profile (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

