Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 127,629 shares.The stock last traded at $16.92 and had previously closed at $16.98.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on THR shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $562.29 million, a P/E ratio of 67.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THR. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $970,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 558,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 302,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Thermon Group Company Profile (NYSE:THR)
Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).
