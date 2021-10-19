Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the construction company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Thor Industries has raised its dividend by 15.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Thor Industries has a payout ratio of 13.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Thor Industries to earn $11.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of THO opened at $109.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.47.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Thor Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Thor Industries worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

