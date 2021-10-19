Toast (NYSE:TOST) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.63.

Shares of TOST opened at $51.50 on Monday. Toast has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Toast stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

