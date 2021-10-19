Toast (NYSE:TOST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
TOST has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.63.
Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $51.50 on Monday. Toast has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $65.99.
