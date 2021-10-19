Toast (NYSE:TOST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

TOST has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.63.

Get Toast alerts:

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $51.50 on Monday. Toast has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Toast stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.