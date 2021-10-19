Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 163,750 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 686.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,750 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.37% of Haemonetics worth $12,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Haemonetics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Haemonetics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $67.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average of $66.97. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

