Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 95 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in ServiceNow by 37.7% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 607,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,649,000 after acquiring an additional 166,170 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in ServiceNow by 15.5% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,221,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,220,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE:NOW opened at $666.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $632.22 and a 200-day moving average of $563.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 793.13, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.94.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.