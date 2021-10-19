Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $16.51 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $16,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,938,439,000 after purchasing an additional 357,012 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $784,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $969,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,003 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,187,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $393,115,000 after purchasing an additional 390,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $314,279,000 after purchasing an additional 117,628 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.24.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $109.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $114.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

