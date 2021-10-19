Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $20.04 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $20,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 132,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Waste Management by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Waste Management by 32,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $88,733.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,615 shares of company stock worth $13,261,532 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $157.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $159.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

