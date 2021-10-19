Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $164.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.26 and a 200 day moving average of $168.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

