Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $18,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 57.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 121.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $1,371,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,456.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,248 shares of company stock worth $7,712,928 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

NYSE PGR opened at $90.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

