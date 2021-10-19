Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 31,306 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,306 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $14,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

