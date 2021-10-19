Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 500 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Wedgewood Partners Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,203,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM opened at $115.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $83.16 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $598.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average is $116.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 45.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

