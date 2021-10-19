Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 44.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $9,862,608.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77 and a beta of -0.11. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.16 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.93%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

