Toronto Dominion Bank Has $79,000 Stock Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBCI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

GBCI opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $55.48. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

