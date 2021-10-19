Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 46,714 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,714 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 267.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 56.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at $1,719,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 103.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HFC opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

