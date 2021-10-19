Toroso Investments LLC Invests $239,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $132,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $204,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 99.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 44,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $143.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $160.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.