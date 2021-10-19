Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

BIO opened at $727.17 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $507.22 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $773.31 and a 200-day moving average of $683.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total transaction of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591 over the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

