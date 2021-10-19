Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Dover by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Dover by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV opened at $166.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.20 and a 200 day moving average of $156.94. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $176.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. Dover’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

