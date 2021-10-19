Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 4.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 3.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

ETR opened at $101.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

