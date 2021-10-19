Toroso Investments LLC Takes Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,759 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after purchasing an additional 792,584 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after purchasing an additional 706,837 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,505,000 after purchasing an additional 374,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,445,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,576,000 after purchasing an additional 347,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.18.

RSG opened at $127.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $129.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

