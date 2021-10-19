Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,031 call options on the company. This is an increase of 494% compared to the typical volume of 510 call options.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 9,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,052. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,690,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 448,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,034,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after acquiring an additional 90,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 294,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 290,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

SELB stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SELB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

