Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Receives $31.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COOK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Traeger stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

COOK stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. 396,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,812. Traeger has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $213.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 million. Traeger’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

