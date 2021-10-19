Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $5.54

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.54, but opened at $5.40. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $832.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.51.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $190.26 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,482,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 26,513 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 64,388 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

