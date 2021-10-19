Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TMCI) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Treace Medical Concepts’ (NASDAQ:TMCI) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, October 20th. Treace Medical Concepts had issued 11,250,000 shares in its public offering on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $191,250,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 13.50. Treace Medical Concepts has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $37.17.
Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Treace Medical Concepts
Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.
