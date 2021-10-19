Treace Medical Concepts, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TMCI) Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow

Treace Medical Concepts’ (NASDAQ:TMCI) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, October 20th. Treace Medical Concepts had issued 11,250,000 shares in its public offering on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $191,250,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 13.50. Treace Medical Concepts has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,890,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,331,000. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

