Trias (TRY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Trias has a market capitalization of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Trias has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00041393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.89 or 0.00196067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00089435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

Trias is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

