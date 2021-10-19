Trigano’s (TGNOF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

TGNOF stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.49. Trigano has a fifty-two week low of $190.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.50.

Trigano Company Profile

Trigano SA designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company operates through Leisure Vehicles and Leisure Equipment segments. It offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; tents; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

