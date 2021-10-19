Trigano’s (TGNOF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
TGNOF stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.49. Trigano has a fifty-two week low of $190.00 and a fifty-two week high of $215.50.
Trigano Company Profile
