Trinity Industries (TRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trinity Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRN. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.