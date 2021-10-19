Truist Begins Coverage on Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SHLS. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.47.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 92.03.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,930,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,616,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

