Truist Securiti Comments on Barnes Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Barnes Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

B has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

B opened at $42.15 on Monday. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

