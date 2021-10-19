Truist Securiti Weighs in on Hexcel Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research note issued on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.
Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.
HXL stock opened at $60.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -240.72 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $64.99.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Hexcel by 92.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter worth about $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter worth about $104,000.
Hexcel Company Profile
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
