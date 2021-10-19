Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TCRX. Cowen began coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tscan Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54. Tscan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($7.04). The firm had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tscan Therapeutics will post -7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tscan Therapeutics news, insider Zoran Zdraveski acquired 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,275.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Macbeath purchased 4,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $30,745.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,659 shares of company stock worth $97,621.

