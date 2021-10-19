Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Short Interest Up 35.0% in September

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 802,100 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the September 15th total of 594,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. 1,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,650. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $814.58 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.1104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TKC. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

